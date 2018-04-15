CZWrestling Best of The Best Voorhees, NJ results; featuring a major title change and an unannounced return

Combat Zone Wrestling returned last night to Voorhees, NJ for Best of The Best 17 at the Colossal Sports Academy at The Colosseum in Voorhees, NJ.

DJ Hyde brought out the 12 competitors for the Best of The Best tournament…then suddenly “All Night Long” kicked onto the loudspeakers…and out came Rich Swann. The crowd popped like crazy. Swann cancelled out his original bookings last month and at Wrestlemania weekend, apparently after AAW Pro Wrestling wouldn’t book him due to the incident with Swann and his wife, though charges were dropped.

Hopefully, this reaction helps Swann feel comfortable with getting back on the indy scene again.

* In a first round Best of The Best tournament match, Matt Riddle defeated Wheeler Yuta and Curt Stallion by pinfall after Riddle hit a tombstone on Curt Stallion

* In the next first round BOTB match, Zachary Wentz defeated AAW Pro Wrestling’s Myron Reed and Rockstar Pro Wrestling’s Trey Miguel in an excellent spotfest after a UFO cutter. The match also saw a sick looking dive over the turnbuckles and ringpost by Myron Reed on Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel.

* In the third first round match, David Starr AND Tessa Blanchard defeated Championship Wrestling From Hollywood’s Peter Avalon after Starr and Blanchard both slapped submissions on Peter Avalon at same time to both advance to the Best of The Best semi-final after a schmoz with the referee, DJ Hyde, Starr, and Blanchard. Starr and Blanchard are so incredibly smooth to watch in the ring moving The match had all sorts of interesting subplots (which CZW social media helpfully provided) including: Matt Riddle having never pinned David Starr (including other promotions), Starr wanting to end his streak of runner-up finishes in tournaments (third time in Best of The Best)…oh, and Tessa Blanchard as the potential first woman to win Best of the Best.

* In the final first round match, Joe Gacy defeated Joey Janela, Brandon Kirk, and Rich Swann, pinning Rich Swann; after a distraction from some sort of group called “Shook” (who managed to irritate the crowd pre-show and during this match…X-Pac kind of heat). They eventually went after Brandon Kirk (presumably for the future) which included Max Caster, who’s worked DOJO Wars for 3 years. The whole shtick was that “CZW had promised Caster a spot in BOTB” and they walked around almost like a parody of “social justice warrior” types, claiming discrimination. Post-match, Gacy had fun beating on the ring post with a chair.

* In one semi-final, Zachary Wentz defeated Joe Gacy (with Eddie Blackwater) by a rollup pinfall, after the House of Gagnone’s music blared from the back (as a distraction to get Blackwater away from the ring to stop HIS interference, but no HOG members came out). The match saw a sick looking Liger bomb by Gacy on Wentz. gacy has improved SO much over the years he’s been in CZW.

* In the semi-final of the Best of The Best tournament, David Starr defeated Tessa Blanchard and Matt Riddle by pinfall, pinning Matt Riddle after a German suplex. Riddle tossed off his own incredible dual suplez on Starr and Blanchard. I’d kill to see Starr vs. Riddle as a one-on-one match given some time.

* In the CZW World Tag Team Title match (restarted after the fact as a CZW Rules match), CZW World Tag Team champions The Rep (Dave McCall/Nate Wallace, with Maven Bentley) retained their titles, defeating Storm of Entrails (Dan O’Hare/Shlak) after Maven Bentley’s interference. These four beat the crap out of one another with the Rep laying in some wicked chair shots to the back and head, a tag team version of the Necrobutcher chair punch out bertween the four, and Maven Bently trying to suffocate SHLAK with a plastic bag. SHLAK bled like a stuck pig, possibly from a hardway of a previous cut.

* In the semi-main event, CZW World Heavyweight Title match, CZW Wired Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated CZW World Heavyweight Champion Rickey Shane Page by submission via arm bar (after a ball shot) to become the 51st Combat Zone Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion since 1999. The match featured MJF working Page’s arm throughout the match, including beating on it with a chair….oh, and the usual cheap shots and heel shenanigans galore, with some RSP blood and a ref bump to boot.

RSP had held the CZW World Heavyweight Title since defeating Joe Gacy in Sewell, NJ on November 11, after cashing in his Ultimate Opportunity Coin (think Money In The Bank briefcase).

In the main event, the finals of the 17th annual Best of the Best tournament, David Starr defeated Zachary Wentz​by pinfall after a package piledriver. These two put on the proverbial wrestling clinic. It mystifes me why WWE hasn’t made a play for Starr, given how complete a wrestler he is and how broad his experience.

DJ Hyde came out to put over Starr and Wentz as “the future of CZW”

Post-match, MJF interrupted Starr’s moment with the Best of The Best trophy, with his tag line that “he’s better than you. MJF was then superkicked by Wentz and David Starr, to the big pleasure of the crowd. DJ Hyde then stripped MJF’s CZW Wired Title, and set May 12’s CZW Prelude To Violence at the time for a mini-tournament to create a new Wired champion, with Zachary Wentz as the first contestant.

Interestingly (possibly after Finn Balor’s new t-shirt on behalf of GLAAD) David Starr worked the main event in rainbow pattern trunk with the Star of David he often wears…and a patch saying “EVERY1”.

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Voorhees, NJ on Saturday, May 12 at the Colossal Sports Academy at The Colosseum in Voorhees, NJ. Announced is the mini-tournament to fill the vacant CZW Wired Title with Zachary Wentz the only person named so far.

The next night, Sunday, May 13, CZW will travel across the Big Pond to London, England in a co-promote with IPW-UK called Extreme Measures at Clapham Grand, London featuring David Starr, Mark Haskins, Ethan Page, The Rep, and MJF. CZW then returns to the Ultraviolent Underground in Townsend, DE on June 9 for the 17th annual Tournament of Death. Rickey Shane Page and Drew Parker are the only names announced thus far.

