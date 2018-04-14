NXT Takeover: Chicago 2 tickets on sale now

Tickets for NXT Takeover: Chicago, went on sale this weekend, the second Takeover event in Chicago taking place at the Allstate Arena on the eve of Money In The Bank on June 16.

Ticket prices are $35, $55, $70, $95, $105, $261, $300, and $435 for platinum seats and they’re all available on Ticketmaster.com.

The first Takeover in Chicago took place in May of last year and it was headlined by a ladder match between The Authors of Pain and DIY. That night, Tommaso Ciampa turned on his partner Johnny Gargano to close the show. It was also the event where an epic match between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne took place for the WWE United Kingdom championship, a match which was considered to be one of the best of 2017

