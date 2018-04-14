Jimmy Hart on Hulk Hogan returning to WWE: “You never say never”

“Well, do you know what? You never say ‘never’. Who ever thought that Bret Hart might be coming back after the thing that happened? He has been back two or three times, but The Hulkster is doing well. He has a couple of businesses down in Orlando and Clearwater, beach board shops where you buy all the merchandise. And so, you never say ‘never’ on anything, but like I said before, it’s just a thrill for me to be riding this train this whole time, for 34 years. Thank the lord for the WWE, right?”

source: Wrestling Inc.’s Andy Malnoske

