Footage of Bella Twins and Natalya celebrate with Ronda Rousey backstage after WrestleMania match

Nikki Bella was one of those who were not so happy with Ronda Rousey’s arrival at the Royal Rumble and was actually the first one to speak about it on Twitter the day after the Rumble. But it’s amazing how a few months can make a whole lot of difference.

For their YouTube channel, Nikki and Brie Bella recorded their reactions to the mixed tag team match at WrestleMania while backstage with Natalya and then were one of the first to greet Ronda Rousey as soon as she went backstage following her match.

“Look at how great she looks,” Nikki tells her sister as they sit backstage watching the show on TV. She has such a beautiful smile, look I have chills for her everywhere.” The Bella twins and Natalya were then left open mouthed when Rousey went toe-to-toe with Triple H and lifted him on her shoulders. After the match was over, Nikki tells Brie that the match was amazing.

When the match was over, the Total Divas trio then welcomed Rousey backstage. “Oh my God you killed it,” Brie tells Rousey as all of them hugged. “Match of the night,” Nikki replies, as Rousey was shaking her head in disbelief over what just happened.

“I’ve never had like…women supporting me like this except the Four Horsewomen,” Rousey tells them, referring to the cut-throat business in the UFC.

