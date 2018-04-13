WWE UK Championship tournament tickets on sale now

Tickets for the two-day United Kingdom Championship tournament at the Royal Albert Hall in London went on sale this morning.

Ticket prices are £56, £67.20, and £83.40 each and are available at ticketmaster.co.uk and bookingsdirect.com.

The WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament will be spread over two days on Monday, June 18 and Tuesday, June 19. The inaugural tournament, taped in January of last year, aired live on the WWE Network although this time it wasn’t announced yet if the tournament will be live on the Network or not.

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)