UFC officially announces CM Punk fight for UFC 225

The UFC officially announced that former WWE champion CM Punk will be facing Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in Chicago, a pay-per-view event that will take place on June 9 from the United Center.

This will be CM Punk’s second professional mixed martial arts fight and his second in the UFC. His first outing was in September 2016 where he lost to Mickey Gall in the first round via submission. Jackson fought Gall a few months earlier for the shot to fight CM Punk and he also has a 0-1 MMA record.

The rumors of Punk fighting on this card started immediately when the UFC said it would be returning to Chicago. Having Punk on the card from his hometown makes the most sense business-wise for the company since he will certainly help move tickets considering the large following he has.

Another loss in the UFC would likely mark the end of his career there as Dana White was already skeptical about giving him another shot in the first place.

It’s not known if the Punk/Jackson welterweight fight will be on the Fight Pass portion of the card or on the main card on pay-per-view.

(Visited 1 times, 32 visits today)