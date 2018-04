The ten most watched shows on the WWE Network last week

The top ten WWE Network shows by VOD for the last week are below.

1. WrestleMania 34

2. NXT Takeover New Orleans

3. WWE Hall of Fame

4. NXT Takeover pre-show

5. WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments

6. WWE Chronicle: Shinsuke Nakamura

7. Ride Along with Bobby Roode, A.J. Styles, Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh

8. WrestleMania 33

9. WWE 24 Empowered

10. Royal Rumble 2018

source: Wrestling Observer

