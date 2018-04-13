The reason the Undertaker vs. John Cena match at WrestleMania 34 was so short

Apr 13, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE reportedly realized months ago that The Undertaker (due to his age and injuries) would not be unable to work a long match at Wrestlemania 34, thus deciding to make the John Cena vs. Undertaker contest an “unadvertised” attraction, with Cena only teasing a match with the dead man and begging him for a fight on WWE’s biggest annual stage. That way fans wouldn’t expect the usual long Undertaker match if they weren’t even sure he’d be there.

source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

