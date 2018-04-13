Ronda Rousey to join the WWE European tour next month

Ronda Rousey will be embarking on her first WWE European tour next month and will be wrestling in four of the dates.

Rousey will be at the May 16 show in Geneva, Switzerland, the May 17 show in Vienna, Austria, the May 18 show in Turin, Italy, and the May 19 show in Paris, France. No details were given as to who she will be wrestling against or with who she will be teaming up with.

The post-WrestleMania tour has been switched from April to May, a much-needed change since in previous years the long tour started the week after WrestleMania.

