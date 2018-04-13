Orange County planning another bid for WrestleMania

The Orlando Business Journal is reporting that Orange County officials are planning another bid for WrestleMania along with the 2022 Special Olympics.

A new group that was set up last month to see the best use of resort taxes for sporting events approved the two events as its first proposal. Approval of the proposal is the first step toward being allocated the requested funds.

Orlando has already hosted two WrestleManias – 24 and 33 – and the Central Florida Sports Commission has now requested $1 million in resort taxes to work on bringing WrestleMania back to the city. Last year, WrestleMania 33 brought more than $161 million in economic impact to the city with more than 50,000 hotel room nights booked.

The Journal adds that WWE is planning the host cities for the event between 2021 through 2025 and Jason Siegel, CEO of the Central Florida Sports Commission, told county leaders during a meeting last week that the city’s best chance to land another WrestleMania would be either 2023 or 2025 based on the convention center’s availability.

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)