Missouri/Kansas-based National Wrasslin League promotion closes doors

The Missouri/Kansas-based National Wrasslin League promotion ended operations suddenly yesterday with an announcement with the promotion’s owner Major Baisden:

Sadly, I must announce that effective today, 4/12/18, the NWL has ceased all operations. It has been my privilege to work with the incredibly talented women and men who have contributed to NWL. Everyone at NWL was committed to making this promotion successful; their efforts and determination allowed us to grow from a laughing stock within the industry to a promotion that aired in 5 markets, gained millions of video views, earned tens of thousands of followers, and drew thousands of fans to our events.

Their hard work made an impact in the world of professional wrestling and I hope they all go on to achieve the success they deserve.

I thank each and every one of our fans. All of us were honored by your passion for professional wrestling and the NWL.

At the onset of this endeavor, I wanted to create a wrestling promotion that fans would believe in, wrestlers would be proud to work for, and one day would become a mainstay in the world of professional wrestling. I believe we accomplished the first two goals. Unfortunately, at the onset of this endeavor I was also overconfident, stubborn, and made mistakes. As a result, we were not able to see this dream to its full fruition.

To all those who have purchased Fight Club memberships or tickets to any of our no longer upcoming shows, refunds will be issued in the next 10 days.

Again, I thank all of you who made the NWL. I hope you all continue to believe.

Baisden founded the promotion with the intent of adding professional production values, backed by mainstream marketing in the Missouri and Kansas independent wrestling markets…using the base of two existing promotions. He bought the Kansas City, KS based Metro Pro Wrestling and the St. Louis based St. Louis Anarchy promotion to set up a base. Wrestlers who signed with the company were given new gimmicks with totally new storylines, apart from their previous work ala WWE.

Baisden paid salaries and benefits to a core of eight primary wrestlers in an attempt to remedy the “independent contractor” situation WWE and Impact trap are stuck with; along with a corporate apartment in Briarcliff, and access to a 10,000-square-foot training facility Baisden built in the Kansas City specifically for the NWL. Other talent were the same traditional independent part-time talent as usual, but were paid better than most indy wrestlers. The NWL schools core talent moved to Kansas City, KS and got strength and conditioning several times a week, training on mic skills, how to operate social media accounts, plus live shows weekly to build their characters, and a TV show airing in five markets.

Baisden’s money came from the sale of his company, Iris Data Services, for $134 million, which provided electronic discovery services for law firms and corporate legal departments, an incredible sum of money that he walked away with (most of).

The St. Louis Anarchy promotion that made up half of this effort has already announced plans to restart operations, with a first show announced for Friday July 13 called Circus Maximus 2018 at the Spaulding Hall Club in Alton, IL. No word on if there are plans for the Metro Pro Wrestling to do the same.

