Greatest Royal Rumble tickets now on sale…and they are super cheap!

Ticket prices for WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event are super cheap compared to regularly-priced events and the Saudi Kingdom are probably subsidizing the prices to make the event more affordable for fans.

Upper section seats are just 10SAR, which is around $2.67. Lower section seats are 20SAR, or $5.33. Gold section seats are 100SAR, just $26.66 while VIP seats which includes refreshments and food are 300SAR which is $80. Gold and VIP seats are only available for families while the upper section and lower section seats are available for both families and singles. Single men and women can also sit together.

Tickets are available now from WWE.SA. The event will take place on April 27 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah which holds 60,000 seats. It will be available live on the WWE Network starting at Noon EST.

(Visited 1 times, 21 visits today)