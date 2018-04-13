Dwayne Johnson back in theaters today with the release of Rampage

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back in theaters starting today with the new release of Rampage.

Directed by Brad Peyton, Rampage is loosely based on the video game series of the same name by Midway Games. It follows a primatologist named Davis Okoye who must team up with George, an albino gorilla who turns into a raging creature of enormous size following a rogue experiment, in order to stop an invasion of monsters.

Johnson is joined by Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the leading stars in the movie. The Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema flick had a budget of $120 million and was shot for 3D and IMAX as well.

According to estimates, the movie is expected to pull in around $34 million this weekend. It already has $2.4 million from Thursday evening showing.

