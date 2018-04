Bam Bam Bigelow could be inducted into the WWE HOF next year

Bam Bam Bigelow may posthumously go into the WWE Hall of Fame next year given WrestleMania 35 is at MetsLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and Bigelow is from Asbury Park, New Jersey, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

