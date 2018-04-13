Alberto El Patron on no showing: “I had a family situation that I needed to attend”

Apr 13, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I had a family situation that I needed to attend (to). As you know, my family, my kids are my priority. The situation was involving them and that’s why I decided to take care of business and take care of my family situation. And that’s all that happened. And that comes to what I was just saying to you. I know people wanted to know absolutely everything. This only concerns my family: my parents, my sister, myself and my kids. And that’s the way it’s going to stay.”

source: sportingnews.com

