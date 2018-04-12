WWE licensed footage from Impact Wrestling for upcoming Hardy Boyz DVD

The WWE Home Video UK Twitter account which is run by the official licensee for WWE DVD and Blu-Ray releases in the United Kingdom posted yesterday that the upcoming Hardy Boyz release will feature footage from Impact Wrestling.

“We can exclusively reveal that WWE has worked with Impact Wrestling on Twist of Fate: Best of the Hardy Boyz. For the first time ever, a WWE DVD release will feature footage from Impact, as part of a candid look at the Broken Universe,” the tweet said.

Impact Wrestling has a good-sized library that WWE tried to take over when Dixie Carter was getting out of the game but the deal never happened. WWE paying Impact to license certain footage makes sense from a business standpoint for both companies as WWE gets the footage it wants while Impact’s parent company, Anthem, gets the money for it.

Twist of Fate: Best of the Hardy Boyz will be released on April 30 in the United Kingdom and May 8 in the United States.

