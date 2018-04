Tickets on sale tomorrow for WWE’s return to Grand Rapids

Via Leonard Brand:

WWE RAW Live returns to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday June 18th. Tickets go on sale April 13th. The advertised matches thus far are Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe, Nia Jax vs Alexa Bliss, and also Seth Rollins to appear as well.

