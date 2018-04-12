Steve Austin comments on John Cena vs. Undertaker at Wrestlemania 34

“I’ve got nothing but respect for both guys. Undertaker has been around forever. He has had one of the best runs in the history of the pro wrestling business, so has John Cena. Man, had it been a 15-minute bing bang boom kind of thing, I don’t know that that’s what they needed, but it just seems like maybe if Cena got in just a little bit more offense into that Tombstone, then, do the favors, maybe it would have been a little bit more effective.”

