Hall of Fame attendee hospitalized with measles, fans receiving notifications from health department

FOX8 New Orleans reporter Allen Henry tweeted that a UK tourist who was hospitalized with measles on Saturday attended the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony the day before.

Henry wrote that attendees are receiving notifications from the Louisiana Department of Health to alert them about the situation and to get checked. “A few attendees of HOF got an email saying they were seated within two rows of the infected man and to call health dept,” Henry wrote in a tweet.

No other information is available as of this moment as the local FOX affiliate in New Orleans is still awaiting official details from the health department.

Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease caused by the measles virus. Symptoms usually develop 10–12 days after exposure to an infected person and last 7–10 days.

