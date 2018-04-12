Lesnar signed new WWE deal on WrestleMania Sunday

Dave Meltzer is reporting that the new agreement between Brock Lesnar and WWE was made during Monday Night Raw last week and the contract was signed on WrestleMania Sunday.

Meltzer says that Reigns was only made aware of the deal on the morning of WrestleMania and the former Shield member walked into the Superdome with the idea that he was walking out with the title. This is similar to what happened to Reigns at WrestleMania 31 when WWE made a last-minute change to the script which allowed Rollins to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract, pinning Reigns to get the title.

Not a lot of individuals knew that Lesnar was going to keep the title belt at the end of the show and most of the writers and producers did not know. Both Reigns and Lesnar followed the original script but then switched to the agreed altered ending after Reigns was busted open.

The duration of the contract is still unknown and the outcome of the match at the Greatest Royal Rumble will shed better light as to how long Lesnar will stick around for. The former UFC Heavyweight champion has still not entered the USADA drug test pool as of today. Lesnar was tested a total of eight times when he rejoined the UFC for UFC 200, eventually failing two of them.

(Visited 1 times, 173 visits today)