Jericho on why Vince doesn’t like using numbers when referring to WrestleMania

Apr 12, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“The reason why, and everybody at home, is that Vince does not like the numbers after the WrestleMania because he feels like it dates it. Also, you’re not allowed to call it ‘The Grandaddy Of Them All’ because he feels that it makes it seem old. So yeah, Super Bowl 75, he does not like the number, so you cannot refer to it as ‘WrestleMania 34’. You just refer to it as ‘WrestleMania’. One of those classic Vince McMahon quirks.”

Source: Talk is Jericho

