Dwayne Johnson becomes the king of box office for Sony Pictures

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has just become the box office king for Sony as his movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle became Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing movie of all time.

With a domestic gross of $403,714,915, the movie surpassed Spider-Man which held the number one spot for Sony since 2002. Jumanji has a worldwide box office of $950,803,053 as of today and sits #2 behind Skyfall in the highest-grossing movie for Sony worldwide.

“Extraordinary box office run. Worked hard to produce something fun and heartfelt audiences could experience. Congrats to everyone involved and most important, thank you fans,” The Rock tweeted when the announcement was made.

Johnson is now busy promoting his next movie, Rampage, which comes out tomorrow.

