Aries on Angle’s TNA joke: “We are hiring”

Aries responded to Kurt Angle’s “TNA is hiring” joke on behalf of Impact Wrestling:

“It’s cool man. We are hiring. If you come here we won’t test you, or take money out of your pocket for smoking marijuana.”

Source: Impact Wrestling conference all with Austin Aries, 4/11/18

