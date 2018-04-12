4/10/18 Smackdown Live Viewership

The Smackdown after WrestleMania drew a total of 2,952,000 viewers, up 487,000 viewers from last week’s show. It also eclipsed last year’s post-WrestleMania show which did 2.8 million viewers. This was the best number since the April 11, 2017 show which pulled in 3.1 million viewers.

Smackdown was #1 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #3 in overall viewership.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)