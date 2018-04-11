Ziggler: “There’s a short amount of time left on this contract”

Apr 11, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“My father called me to congratulate me on my deal that I had re-signed and I said ‘What are you talking about?’ It’s fun to have Internet rumors out there, but even if and when I do re-sign I won’t be like ‘Hey everybody, here’s the details of this contract’. There’s a short amount of time left on this contract, we’re negotiating and we’ll see what happens.”

source: WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet

(Visited 1 times, 48 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

One Response

  1. Squirt Angle says:
    April 11, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Please don’t resign again… I think Ziggler and WWE will do better apart

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

4/4/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Eli Drake

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal