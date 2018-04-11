Viewership for the extra three hours of WWE shows during WrestleMania 34 week

During WrestleMania week, USA Network aired three extra hours of WWE programming apart from the usual five-hour block of Raw and Smackdown Live.

WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments which aired on Thursday night did a total of 746,000 viewers. The one-hour condensed version of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night pulled in 665,000 viewers, while hour two of the WrestleMania Kickoff show on Sunday did 762,000 viewers.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

(Visited 1 times, 25 visits today)