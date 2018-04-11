Poll results: Best match at Wrestlemania 34
Best match at Wrestlemania 34
Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon (33%, 143 Votes)
Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (23%, 98 Votes)
AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (15%, 65 Votes)
The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor (13%, 56 Votes)
Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (4%, 17 Votes)
Undertaker vs. John Cena (4%, 16 Votes)
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Braun Strowman and TBD (3%, 11 Votes)
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (2%, 10 Votes)
The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos vs. The New Day (1%, 6 Votes)
Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax (1%, 5 Votes)
Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev (1%, 3 Votes)
Total Voters: 430