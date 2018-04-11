Poll results: Best match at Wrestlemania 34

Best match at Wrestlemania 34

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon (33%, 143 Votes)

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (23%, 98 Votes)

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (15%, 65 Votes)

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor (13%, 56 Votes)

Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (4%, 17 Votes)

Undertaker vs. John Cena (4%, 16 Votes)

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Braun Strowman and TBD (3%, 11 Votes)

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (2%, 10 Votes)

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos vs. The New Day (1%, 6 Votes)

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax (1%, 5 Votes)

Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev (1%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 430

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)