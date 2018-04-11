Big Casket Match Announced for WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble Event
The Undertaker vs. Rusev in a Casket Match has been announced for WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia on April 27th.
Below is the updated card for the big event from Saudi Arabia, which will air live on the WWE Network:
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins
Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles
Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy or The Revival vs. The Bar
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
TBA vs. Cedric Alexander
WWE Title Match
TBA vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Title Match
TBA vs. Jinder Mahal
50-Man Royal Rumble Match
Chris Jericho, Elias, Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Apollo, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, TBA
Casket Match
The Undertaker vs. Rusev
John Cena vs. Triple H
