4/11/18 WWE NXT Coverage

NXT opens with various clips of the matches that took place at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans this past Saturday night. The opening credits play and then Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans

Evans backs Sane into the corner and then they lock up. Evans applies a waist-lock, but Sane turns it into a wrist-lock. Evans gets free and sends Sane into the ropes, but Sane holds on and the ladies are at a stalemate. Sane and Evans runs the ropes for a bit and then Sane drops Evans with a head-scissors take down and a dropkick. Sane goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out at two. Sane sends Evans into the corner and charges, but Evans counters and slams Sane into the turnbuckles. Evans delivers a slingshot elbow drop and goes for the cover, but Sane kicks out at two. Evans kicks Sane in the midsection, but Sane goes for a quick roll-up. Evans kicks out and then drops Sane with a lariat. Evans goes for the cover, but Sane kicks out at two.

Evans applies a modified cobra clutch and then goes for the cover, but Sane kicks out at two. Evans slams Sane into the corner and delivers a forearm shot. Evans delivers another forearm and then delivers a chop. Evans stands on Sane’s back against the ropes and then applies the modified cobra clutch again. Evans goes for the cover, but Sane kicks out at two as we head to a break.

We’re back from the break and Evans stomps away on Sane in the corner. Evans slams Sane to the mat and goes for the cover, but Sane kicks out at two. Sane comes back and delivers a series of chops. Sane comes off the ropes, but Evans catches her and delivers a shoulder-breaker. Evans goes for the cover, but Sane kicks out at two. Evans chops Sane and shoves her into the ropes, but Sane comes right back with a spear. Evans goes for a big kick, but Sane counters and delivers an ax kick to the back. Sane delivers a running blockbuster and then delivers the Sliding D in the corner. Sane goes up top and delivers a clothesline from the top. Sane goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out at two.

Sane goes for a submission, but Evans powers out. Evans goes for a pump-handle slam, but sane counters with a spinning back fist. Sane goes up top and delivers the In-Sane Elbow and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kairi Sane.

A recap of the ladder match from NXT TakeOver: New Orleans is shown and we see the crowning of Adam Cole as the inaugural NXT North American Champion. We then see that we will take a look at Roderick Strong joining the Undisputed ERA and also take a look at Shayna Baszler’s victory at TakeOver.

Back from the break, we see Cathy Kelly with the Undisputed ERA after TakeOver. Kelly asks Cole if he can explain what happened, and Strong stops him and the ERA walk away without saying anything.

We then see The Authors of Pain’s debut on Raw this past Monday night. We see an interview with Akam and Rezar. Akam says it isn’t about Paul Ellering, but it’s about how they destroyed the first-ever Smackdown Tag Team Champions. Ellering walks up and asks them what they are doing. He says he developed everything for them and Rezar says Ellering’s chapter ended in NXT and they don’t need him anymore.

We take a look back at the Unsanctioned Match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. We see that Gargano will come back to NXT on next week’s show.

We see that Heavy Machinery will take on Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss later tonight.

