WWE’s official statement on Paige’s retirement

“Citing medical reasons, Paige made the difficult decision to retire from in-ring competition during the April 9 edition of Monday Night Raw after four years in WWE. In an emotional address, the brave Superstar thanked Daniel Bryan for his inspiration, WWE Hall of Famer Edge for showing her there is life after sports-entertainment, the WWE Universe for their support and WWE for allowing her to do what she loves to do. A trailblazing Superstar who won the Divas Championship in her Monday Night Raw debut, Paige truly made the most of her four-year career and will surely find tremendous success in whatever she chooses to do next.”

