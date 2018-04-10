WWE hits new record in Network subscriptions

The WWE Network has reached a record-breaking 2.12 million subscribers coming off a successful WrestleMania promotion. The number was announced today in a conference call with investors. The Network currently has 1,808,000 paid subscribers, with the rest – 316,000 – on a free trial subscription for a total of 2,124,000 worldwide subscribers. That is up 9% when compared to WrestleMania 33. Also, WWE Network subscribers viewed 25.2 million hours during WrestleMania week or 14 hours per subscriber during the week. This compares to 22.5 million hours last year, a 12% year-over-year increase. WWE is predicting that 2018 will be the most profitable in the company’s history.

