WrestleMania breaks records for the Superdome

WrestleMania 34 broke the record for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome’s highest-grossing entertainment event. The show grossed $14.1 million, surpassing the venue’s previous record of $10.9 million set by WrestleMania 30 in 2014. WrestleMania 34 had a sold-out crowd of 78,133 fans from all 50 states and 67 countries. “New Orleans was extremely proud to make WrestleMania Week part of our Tricentennial celebration,” New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said. “It was so exciting to host WWE fans from around the world who traveled to experience the grandeur of WrestleMania and all that our beautiful city has to offer. Thank you to everyone who makes it possible to stage such an epic event.” “WrestleMania’s return to New Orleans once again delivered record results,” WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor said.. “This would not have been possible without the tireless support of Mayor Landrieu and our Local Organizing Committee partners throughout New Orleans. We now look forward to a historic WrestleMania 35 celebration next year in New York and New Jersey.” In terms of attendance, WrestleMania 34 currently sits in sixth place in overall attendance for the show, trailing behind WrestleMania 32, 3, 29, 23, and 28.

