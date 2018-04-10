Two-night Superstar shake-up announced for next week

Apr 10, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

There will be a Superstar shake-up next week on WWE television as both Raw and Smackdown Superstars will be up for trades.

The now-annual shake-up episode will take place over a period of two days on both Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live. The announcement was made today during Raw.

The shake-up will freshen things up for both rosters as new people will move to different brands offering the opportunity to present new feuds and angles. The first Superstar shake-up took place last year after WrestleMania in Orlando.

This will not be a full-on draft but a lot of Superstars will be changing brand colors in the process. Following WrestleMania 34 there will be no longer dual-brand pay-per-views and both brands will move forward on the same PPV shows from now on.

