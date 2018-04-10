The Iconic Duo Debuts on WWE SmackDown, Big Title Change (Video, Photos)

The Iconic Duo from WWE NXT made their main roster debuts on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 34 edition of SmackDown in New Orleans. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce interrupted an in-ring segment with Charlotte Flair and eventually destroyed her at ringside.

Peyton and Billie brought Flair back into the ring and stood tall over her before going to the back. Carmella then came out with her Money In the Bank briefcase and cashed in her title shot. The referee was hesitant to start the match but he did and Carmella connected with just one kick to get the pin on Flair to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

This is Carmella’s first title reign on the main roster. Flair won the title back in November 2017 after defeating Natalya on a SmackDown episode.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s call-up and title change:

