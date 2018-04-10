Source: Lesnar’s new WWE deal will allow him to fight again in the UFC
EXCLUSIVE: Well, Vince McMahon broke part of the news I had. Indeed, Brock Lesnar has resigned with WWE. But, from what I have been told by multiple sources, Lesnar signed a new multi-year deal AND will also be allowed to fight in the UFC as hes still under UFC contract.
— Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenMMA) April 9, 2018
On a side note, according to PWinsider, Paul Heyman has also signed a new deal with WWE.
(Visited 1 times, 30 visits today)