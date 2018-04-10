Seth Rollins demands beach balls after Raw goes off the air in New Orleans

The Raw after Mania crowd was on their best behavior in several years last night but all hell broke lose after the show got off the air.

When cameras stopped rolling, Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins demanded a microphone and asked where the beach balls were. During the broadcast, a few beach balls were passed around but were quickly confiscated by security unlike previous years. He said for the past few years they’ve seen the fans have fun with the beach balls but now they want to be part of the fun too.

Rollins told the crowd that this was the moment to get those beach balls out and on command, dozens of beach balls across the arena popped out to a large ovation from the crowd as beach ball mania took over.

Rollins, Balor, and Hardy played with the fans, kicking the balls back to the crowd for several minutes before heading backstage to end a fun night.

You can see a video of the post-Raw antics below.

