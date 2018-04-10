Review of HBO Sports’ Andre the Giant Documentary

by Alan Wojcik

Andre the Giant was not like anyone you nor will I ever see in professional wrestling. In a business that labels people legends and icons, Andre Roussimoff was all of the above and more. He transcended the business and became a uber pop culture icon, especially to children who grew up in the 1980’s. Sadly he passed away in January 1993 visiting family in France. HBO Sports, producer Bill Simmons and director Hehir bring Andre’s story to life airing April 10th at 10pm and on demand.

We find out through the film Andre’s original ring name was Jean Ferre’, a French lumberjack and it was in the United States he was called the name we all know him under. We follow Andre from his debut in the late 1960’s to his arrival in North America in Montreal through the United States in the mid 1970’s. Thanks to regional promotions having TV and the wrestling magazines like Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Andre became the legend we know today. As heartwarming the stories told in the film are, it is heartbreaking to think the everyday life of someone with giantism (AKA acromegaly). To be oversized for even normal things like flying in an airplane or riding in a car must be extremely difficult. Andre appeared to find solace when he bought a ranch in Ellerbe, North Carolina. People always say either Andre liked you or hated you; there was no middle ground as we find out about superstars like Randy Savage, Big John Studd and the Iron Sheik. The phrase BOSS also was used by the Giant and it is used to describe him with affection. The amazing stories also come out from his legendary consumption of alcohol and those who tried to keep up with Andre’s lifestyle. Andre had to endure the death of the territories at the hands of the WWF (now called WWE) who went national making Hulk Hogan its number one star. The filmmakers wonderfully cover Andre’s transition to the bad guy side; being managed by Bobby “the Brain” Heenan which led to the iconic WrestleMania 3 match with Hogan.

In addition to archived interviews with Andre, many wrestling personalities are featured like Andre’s travel partner Tim White, Hulk Hogan, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Pat Patterson, WWE chairman Vince McMahon and his son Shane, writer Pat Laprade, Canadian wrestler Gino Brito, writer David Shoemaker, Jerry “the King” Lawler, Gene Okerlund, journalist Dr. Terry Todd and journalist David Meltzer. The filmmakers also got time with Andre’s brothers Antione & Jacques and his daughter Robin Chirstensen plus actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, family friend Jack McAuley, and his co-stars in the Princess Bride Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Billy Crystal and director Rob Reiner.

Even the non-wrestling person will love this film. The only flaw in the film is the focus on WWE’s 1980’s expansion; the film briefly turns into an infommercial for World Wrestling Entertainment and nearly kills the film’s momentum. This segment eats ten minutes of the one hour twenty-four minutes dedicated to the Giant.

