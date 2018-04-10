Notes on Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, Mike Quackenbush, and Stan Hansen

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: CHIKARA founder, Mike Quackenbush, offers a one-of-a-kind peak behind the curtain with his newest seminar “Booking for Pro-Wrestling: Writing Stories for the Ring”! Never before has the mastermind behind our company offered to share his tips on creating engaging and compelling stories inside and out of the squared circle. Don’t miss out on what may likely be the only time this seminar is offered and join him this Friday, April 13th!

New training opportunities are enrolling now at The Wrestle Factory! Beginning May 11th, Wrestle Factory Trainer, Ophidian will start a brand new Beginner Level 101 class that will run for 7 Friday evenings. Join in so the “Master of Snake Style” can help you master the fundamentals of tumbling, bumping, and chain wrestling!

Starting April 15th, those previous trainees that have successfully completed a Beginner Level 101 class are invited to enroll in a newly formed Beginner Level 201 class, taught by Mike Quackenbush! This 7 week course meets Sunday afternoons and will teach you the ropes like no class you have previously attended.

– A Dolph Ziggler sighting…

– Via Danny Warren: This Sunday the iconic Stan “The Lariat” Hansen returns to Winnipeg for the first time in 30 years for an action packed day including a seminar for wrestlers in the morning, a signing at the Manitoba Comic Con in the afternoon, and as the special honorary ringside guest in the Special Strong Style Six Man Tag Team Match at CWE’s Strong Style Sunday event in the evening!

“The Lariat” checks in with his Winnipeg wrestling fans about his excitement to return to Winnipeg!

For full information on Stan Hansen’s various appearances in Winnipeg this Sunday visit www.cwecanada.ca

– Via Aaron Weiss: Weiss Wrestling Promotions (WWP) is placing some of our remaining vintage wrestling footage on-line for sale. These are joint rights, shared by another party, for all media in perpetuity. The new owner of the footage will have the opportunity to sell the rights (wholly) to another party or license the footage as they see fit. However, they will not have the right to splinter the ownership.

WWP secured rights to the content from the promoters. In 2012, a law office reviewed and vetted all the contracts pertaining to the footage and confirmed the rights of WWP. In some instances, royalties may be due directly to the promoter resulting from future use.

WWP will be selling the rights to 6 wrestling bouts in total. For sale, starting today are these matches:

Killer Kowalski vs. Luis Martinez, 7 minutes and 13 seconds includes post-fight interview w. Martinez and Bravo. Studio TV taping for Superstars of Wrestling in 1975. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23KyHafGaHs

AWA World Champion Verne Gagne d. Mad Dog Vachon, 15 minutes. Taped at Montreal Forum as part of Grand Prix Wrestling. Some issues with video dropouts and glitches during the match. 34 seconds are minor glitches and 44 seconds of major glitches. Doesn’t affect ending.

These Bouts are for sale on Ebay:

https://www.ebay.ca/itm/Rights-to-vintage-pro-wrestling-bout-Verne-Gagne-v-Mad-Dog-Vachon/263596998445?hash=item3d5f9aff2d:g:dEMAAOSwHUtay8Zd

https://www.ebay.ca/itm/Rights-to-vintage-pro-wrestling-bout-Killer-Kowalski-vs-Luis-Martinez/263597005400?hash=item3d5f9b1a58:g:dEMAAOSwHUtay8Zd

More matches will be released for sale, soon.

In 2012, we sold off the rights to most of our wrestling content. Prior to doing so, we produced several series including Pro Wrestling Superstars- Past, Present, and Future. PWS PPF was broadcast on all four Canadian PPV networks in Canada, and a special was aired on iN demand PPV. DVD’s of PWS PPF were sold in retail outlets across North America. The Fight Network in Canada and The Wrestling Channel in the UK broadcasted the series.



