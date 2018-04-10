More on the Lesnar/McMahon verbal altercation at Wrestlemania 34

Ryan Satin of ProWresltingSheet.com is reporting that Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon ended up in a verbal altercation immediately following the end of his match at WrestleMania on Sunday.

Details are still sketchy but apparently Lesnar was not happy when he returned backstage and McMahon ended up being chewed out by the Universal champion at the Gorilla position. Lesnar then threw his Universal title although it’s not clear if he threw it at McMahon or at the wall. The reason for the argument is still unknown.

Dave Meltzer added to the story that almost nobody knew that Lesnar was going to retain the title over Roman Reigns and while it was not a last-minute decision on the day of, it was a late change to the script as Reigns was scheduled to eventually go over. Lesnar re-signing, while it was not announced for how long, contributed to the former UFC champion retaining the WWE Universal title.

Meltzer continued saying that Lesnar did not go off script as it was originally suggested and him opening up Reigns the hard way with those elbow strikes was part of the match just like it was when he bloodied up Randy Orton at SummerSlam a few years ago.

Lesnar will defend his title against Roman Reigns on April 27 at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in a steel cage match. Roman Reigns addressed the situation on Raw and said that if they keep putting him in matches against Lesnar, the end result will be that he will eventually win the Universal title.

