LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 4/10

– The post-WrestleMania 34 edition of WWE SmackDown opens live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Shane McMahon to a pop. Shane is back as the SmackDown Commissioner apparently. Shane hits the ring and fans chant his name. He thanks everyone and welcomes us to the end of WrestleMania 34 Week. Shane thanks everyone for making the week a success. Fans chant “thank you Shane” now. Shane says he’s fortunate to have a lot of amazing WrestleMania moments but this was special because we got to witness the return of Daniel Bryan. Fans pop big for Bryan’s name. Shane not only competed but got to win because of Bryan’s determination. Shane says they can all agree that seeing Bryan in action was something magical and he was born to do this. Shane says Bryan has truly crossed back over to become a full-time performer and WWE Superstar, which is why Shane has accepted Bryan’s resignation from the General Manager job. Shane says it’s all good because this is the land of opportunity and one door closes but another opens. Shane introduces the new SmackDown General Manager and out comes Paige to a pop.

Paige says she’s back. She delivered her retirement speech on RAW and the first person to be waiting for her was Shane. Paige thanks Shane and fans chant “this is your house” now. Paige brings up the Superstar Shakeup being next week and says she wants to make this week special. She brings up Daniel Bryan again and asks who wants to see him in action tonight. Fans chant “yes!” now. Paige thinks of an opponent for Bryan tonight and fans chant for Rusev first, then AJ Styles. Paige announces Bryan vs. Styles for tonight in a non-title match. Fans chant “yes!” and Paige leaves with Shane as her music hits.

– The announcers explain how the post-WrestleMania crowd might get tonight. They hype tonight’s show with Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair and more. Still to come, The Usos vs. The New Day with a title shot on the line for Saudi Arabia. We go to commercial.

