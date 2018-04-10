Chris Jericho added to the Greatest Royal Rumble event

Chris Jericho is returning for one night only to the WWE and will be participating in the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Jericho was the latest name added to the show along with WWE Hall of Famer and Raw GM Kurt Angle, who is also going to be one of the fifty Superstars in the Rumble match.

Y2J last appeared in a backstage segment at the Raw 25th anniversary episode back in January just two weeks after wrestling Kenny Omega at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 event. He has not wrestled in a WWE ring since last July.

WWE is bringing all their biggest Superstars to this historic event in Jeddah in hopes of filling the 60,000-seater stadium.

The show will air live on the WWE Network.

(Visited 1 times, 13 visits today)