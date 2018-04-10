Andre The Giant HBO documentary airing tonight on HBO

The Andre The Giant documentary on HBO will air tonight at 10PM EST immediately following the conclusion of Smackdown Live.

Produced by HBO Sports, WWE, and the Bill Simmons Media Group, this documentary will chronicle the myth that was Andre The Giant, his rise in professional wrestling, being the leader in the locker room, and the pain he suffered throughout the years until his eventual death.

Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross, Ric Flair, Mean Gene Okerlund, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, actress Robin Wright, and many other appear in sit-down interviews during the course of the documentary.

A premiere was held in Los Angles for the first screening a few weeks ago and another private screening was held in New Orleans over WrestleMania weekend.

The description from HBO for this documentary reads, “Discover the Eighth Wonder of the World. At 7′ 4” and over 500 lbs, Andre the Giant certainly lived up to his wrestling moniker – but he was a gentle giant as well. HBO Sports and WWE form a tag team for this documentary, which combines never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews for a comprehensive and intimate portrait of one of WWE’s most beloved, yet largely unknown, figures. The wide-ranging film explores Andre’s upbringing in France, his celebrated career in WWE and forays in the entertainment world (such as “The Princess Bride”), and includes interviews with Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner, family members and more.”

The documentary will run for 90 minutes and will be replayed tomorrow at 10:05PM EST tomorrow. It will also be available on demand on the HBO app tomorrow. The documentary will stream live on HBO GO and HBO NOW.

