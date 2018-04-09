WWE News and Notes

Apr 9, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

– Brock Lesnar is now the first champion to hold a world title from one WrestleMania to the next since Hulk Hogan.

– Update on Alicia Fox…

– The announces for the Greatest Rumble Ever on 4/27 will be Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

(sources: wINC, WWE)

– Cena appears in new commercials for Armor


One Response

  1. Braun Strowman Guy says:
    April 9, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    And what exactly is it worth if the two move man holds a title from one WM to the next, if he barely defends it?

