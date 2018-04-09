WWE News and Notes
– Brock Lesnar is now the first champion to hold a world title from one WrestleMania to the next since Hulk Hogan.
– Update on Alicia Fox…
Heard from a few sources that she wasn’t backstage last night or at the afterparty, which makes me 🤔
It’s possible she just wasn’t seen by many though. https://t.co/eGamJo8qXq
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 9, 2018
– The announces for the Greatest Rumble Ever on 4/27 will be Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
– Cena appears in new commercials for Armor
And what exactly is it worth if the two move man holds a title from one WM to the next, if he barely defends it?