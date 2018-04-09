WWE News and Notes

– Brock Lesnar is now the first champion to hold a world title from one WrestleMania to the next since Hulk Hogan.

– Update on Alicia Fox…

Heard from a few sources that she wasn’t backstage last night or at the afterparty, which makes me 🤔 It’s possible she just wasn’t seen by many though. https://t.co/eGamJo8qXq — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 9, 2018

– The announces for the Greatest Rumble Ever on 4/27 will be Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

(sources: wINC, WWE)

– Cena appears in new commercials for Armor



