Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles To Be Decided at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble Event, Updated Card

Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 34 RAW from New Orleans saw new RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and 10 year old Nicholas relinquish the titles. The storyline was that Nicholas has to go to school and can’t defend the belts with Braun. As noted, Nicholas is the son of WWE referee John Cena.

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced a set of Tag Team Eliminator matches to determine who will face The Bar for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The first match saw Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson while the second match saw Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeat Apollo and Titus O’Neil. Next week’s RAW will see Hardy and Wyatt take on The Revival with the winners facing The Bar in Saudi Arabia.

Below is the updated card for the big event from Saudi Arabia, which will air live on the WWE Network:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy or The Revival vs. The Bar

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

TBA vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE Title Match

TBA vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

TBA vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE United States Title Match

TBA vs. Jinder Mahal

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, TBA

John Cena vs. Triple H

