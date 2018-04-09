Updated information about WWE’s UK Tournament returning

Tickets for the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall go on sale this Friday: It’s official: The WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament returns this summer with back-to-back nights of action at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall in London, and you can get tickets starting this Friday. As revealed by Triple H during WrestleMania Weekend, the legendary venue will host the WWE U.K. Championship Tournament on Monday, 18 June, and Tuesday, 19 June. Tickets for both nights will be available starting this Friday, 13 April, at 9 a.m. BST at www.bookingsdirect.com and www.livenation.co.uk. The inaugural WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, held in Blackpool, England in January 2017, set the foundation for WWE’s revolutionary U.K. brand and resulted in the crowning of the inaugural WWE U.K. Champion, Tyler Bate. Head to www.bookingsdirect.com or www.livenation.co.uk this Friday to secure your seat inside London’s most celebrated venue.

source: WWE

