Terry Garvin passes away

Terry Garvin (real name Terry Martin Simms) passed away at the age of 55 this weekend, according to PWInsider. He was part of the USWA tag team Beauty and the Beast in the 1990’s and also worked in the Global Wrestling Federation. AFAIK he’s not connected to Jimmy “Jam” Garvin.

Source: Angrymarks.com

