Rousey gets her dream WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey made her dream WWE in-ring debut last night at WrestleMania, getting the win for her team by making Stephanie McMahon submit to the arm bar.

The former UFC champ came out in a leather jacket and kilt in a tribute to Rowdy Roddy Piper. Ronda looked pretty good in the ring and did better than what many people expected and the fans certainly showed their appreciation.

It took quite a few minutes before Rousey got the hot tag and when she did, the crowd went ballistic. And so did she on McMahon. She even got to go one-on-one with Triple H and showing her incredible strength by lifting him up on her shoulders.

Needless to say, the Rousey debut lived up to the hype and then some. The crowd was on its feet for the majority of the match and showed her their appreciation after the match was over.

UFC President Dana White, who was smiling from ear to ear, was in attendance and was shown and acknowledged on camera rooting for Rousey after the match was over.

