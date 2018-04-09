Ronda Rousey, Dana White talk about the WrestleMania experience

As you can probably imagine, Ronda Rousey is one happy girl following a very successful in-ring debut last night at WrestleMania.

Speaking to ESPN after the show, Rousey said that she didn’t want it to end and unlike her UFC fights where she couldn’t wait to be victorious, she was enjoying her time in front of the biggest crowd she’s ever performed in front of.

Rousey also said she owed the WWE fans an apology because she thought they would boo her out of the building. “They really accepted me from day one. Hopefully, I satisfied a lot of skeptics tonight. I underestimated how kind the WWE Universe would be, Rousey said.

Rousey said she’s also grateful for her last two UFC loses, a still-sore subject to talk about.

“I thought I would never say this, but I’m so happy I lost those fights because it led me here,” Rousey said. “This is so worth it. I wish I could say it was worth 100 losses, but it’s about two. Everything really does happen for a reason.”

She also describes how she feels comfortable backstage because the way everyone else has treated her so far. “You ever go somewhere for the first time and it’s like coming home or somewhere you’ve been before? It feels more familiar than it should.”

Meanwhile, her former UFC boss Dana White was ecstatic about her debut last night. It was very important for him to support her so he flew to New Orleans from Brooklyn just hours after UFC 223 to attend his first WWE event since he was a kid.

“She accomplished everything she could at UFC,” White told ESPN. “She has a title defense record that still isn’t broken. The amazing fight last night with Rose and Joanna wouldn’t have been possible without Ronda kick-starting everything, and I could go on and on. She has always loved professional wrestling, and now she gets to have a blast being a part of it. She will be great at anything she sets her mind to doing. I thought she was incredible tonight.”

