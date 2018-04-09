Paige Officially Announces Retirement on RAW, Superstars React (Photos, Videos)

Paige officially announced her retirement from in-ring WWE competition on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 34 edition of RAW in New Orleans.

Paige has been out of action neck and back issues since suffering an injury at a December WWE live event while taking a kick from Sasha Banks. She had recently returned from neck surgery when the injury happened.

Paige made her WWE developmental debut in early 2012 and held two titles. She is a one-time NXT Women’s Champion and a two-time WWE Divas Champion.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s retirement speech plus reactions from various Superstars:

"Unfortunately due to neck injuries, I can no longer perform in this ring as an in-ring competitor." – @RealPaigeWWE #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/Ri3eVtSG4c — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018

Four years ago in New Orleans, @RealPaigeWWE debuted and won the #DivasChampionship. Tonight in New Orleans, she retires from the ring. #RAW #ThankYouPaige pic.twitter.com/IiCa2olid5 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018

#ThankYouPaige — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) April 10, 2018

Thank you for the revolution. Thank you @RealPaigeWWE. We love you #RAW — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) April 10, 2018

You’ve done so much for women’s wrestling at such a young age and accomplished so much @RealPaigeWWE . This is heartbreaking. #ThankYouPaige — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 10, 2018

Man. I gotta day I’m really bummed about @RealPaigeWWE – but what a career she’s had at such a young age. She will always be successful wherever she goes. #ThankyouPaige — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) April 10, 2018

Thank you @RealPaigeWWE for being one of my all time favorite opponents I’ve ever worked with in the ring. I’m so proud of you for being so strong but I’m also so excited for so many incredible opportunities coming your way. You’re a star and you were born to shine! I 🖤 you! pic.twitter.com/L1erOWqdlO — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 10, 2018

