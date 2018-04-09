No Way Jose Also Makes WWE RAW Debut on Tonight’s Show (Photos, Video)

Apr 9, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

WWE NXT Superstar No Way Jose made his main roster debut on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 34 edition of WWE RAW from New Orleans.

Jose defeated NXT enhancement talent John Skyler in a squash match on tonight’s RAW. He had a conga line full of colorful characters with him for the match.

Jose made his in-ring debut with NXT back in early 2015.

Below are photos and videos from Jose’s RAW debut along with comments from various Superstars:

